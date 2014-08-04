Aug 4 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Four sentenced for role in Innospec corruption
* Four men were today sentenced for their roles in bribing
state officials in indonesia and iraq, following a serious fraud
office investigation into associated octel corporation
* Dennis Kerrison, 69, of Chertsey, Surrey, was sentenced to
4 years in prison
* Paul Jennings, 57, of Neston, Cheshire, was sentenced to 2
years in prison
* Miltiades Papachristos, 51 of Thessaloniki, Greece, was
sentenced to 18 months in prison
* David Turner, 59, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was sentenced to
a 16 month suspended sentence with 300 hours unpaid work
* Kerrison and Papachristos were convicted of conspiracy to
commit corruption in june 2014
* Turner was also ordered to pay £10,000 towards prosecution
costs; Jennings was ordered to pay £5000 towards these costs
* Matter of costs for Kerrison and Papachristos has been
adjourned pending hearing of confiscation proceedings against
them