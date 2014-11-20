Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
Nov 20 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Three convicted in JJB Sports Plc trial
* Christopher Ronnie, a former chief executive of JJB, was convicted alongside David Ball and David Barrington, who were beneficial owners of Fashion and Sport Ltd
* Investigation centred on Ronnie's failure to declare interest in contracts entered by co as well as attempts by Ball and Barrington to destroy evidence and mislead SFO
* Total amount of money fraudulently obtained by Ronnie was around 1 million stg
