Nov 20 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Three convicted in JJB Sports Plc trial

* Christopher Ronnie, a former chief executive of JJB, was convicted alongside David Ball and David Barrington, who were beneficial owners of Fashion and Sport Ltd

* Investigation centred on Ronnie's failure to declare interest in contracts entered by co as well as attempts by Ball and Barrington to destroy evidence and mislead SFO

* Total amount of money fraudulently obtained by Ronnie was around 1 million stg