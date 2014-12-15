UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to add dropped words "says court")
Dec 15 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Former JJB Sports head and co-defendants sentenced to total of 7 years
* Three individuals were today handed prison sentences following their convictions last month for fraud
* David Ball and David Barrington, beneficial owners of Fashion and Sport Ltd were each sentenced to 18 months
* Christopher Ronnie, former chief executive of JJB, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for three offences of fraud totalling around £1 million, to run concurrently
* Ronnie also gets 1 year in prison for two offences of furnishing false information, also to run concurrently
* SFO's investigation into JJB centred on Ronnie's failure to declare his interest in contracts entered into by JJB Sports with Fashion and Sport Ltd
* Ronnie was disqualified from being a director of a company for 8 years Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources