LONDON May 23 Britain's embattled Serious Fraud
Office pushed for the arrest of Robert Tchenguiz, one of the
country's most high-profile property magnates, in part because
of an unverified report in a free London tabloid, a court heard
on Wednesday.
Ken Macdonald, lawyer for Robert the younger brother of
Vincent Tchenguiz who are both accused of fraud linked to the
collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing bank in 2008, said the SFO
decided he was a flight risk and should be arrested partly
because the Metro daily reported his house was for sale.
"They didn't check it out and it wasn't true," Macdonald
told London's High Court on the second day of a legal challenge
by the tycoons that has put the bruised fraud agency in the dock
over its handling of the investigation.
This latest development heaps further misery on the SFO,
which already has been accused of "sheer incompetence" by the
judge in the high-profile case. On Tuesday it admitted it will
now urgently review Vincent's status as a suspect.
Any decision to drop the case, the SFO's most ambitious to
date, would deal a further blow to an image already battered by
a litany of admissions of errors and apologies in the case, and
add further fuel to speculation that its days could be numbered.
The Tchenguiz business empire, which once included large
stakes in retailer J Sainsbury, pub chain Mitchells and
Butlers and a vast portfolio of property assets valued
at up to 4 billion pounds ($6.3 billion), has been severely
dented since the Icelandic banking collapse.
But the Iranian-born brothers still maintain a high profile
and are renowned for their champagne-fuelled parties and yachts.
Macdonald also accused the SFO of failing to tell a judge
responsible for granting a search warrant that a lawyer for
Robert Tchenguiz had told the agency he would cooperate with any
investigation.
The SFO's case against the Tchenguiz brothers, who were
briefly arrested in March last year but have not been charged,
was the most ambitious brought by the SFO's former head Richard
Alderman but is now in danger of unravelling.
COMPLEX CASE OF ROBERT
However, the SFO says Robert's relationship with various
senior executives at Kaupthing makes his case more complex.
The SFO's counsel James Eadie told the court that at the
time of Kaupthing's collapse - one year after a debt-fuelled
global property boom went sour - Robert and companies connected
to him owed the bank around 1.6 billion pounds.
Robert Tchenguiz owned shares in Kaupthing as well as in the
bank's largest shareholder Exista, which was also the bank's
second-largest debtor.
Iceland's Special Investigation Committee, set up in 2008 to
investigate the collapse of Iceland's three main banks, has
already noted a big increase in loan facilities to the younger
Tchenguiz between January 2007 and October 2008.
According to the minutes of the loan committee of Kaupthing
Bank's board, the bank lent money to Tchenguiz in order for him
to meet margin calls from other banks.
Vincent Tchenguiz has already pursued Kaupthing for damages
after the bank's winding-up committee refused to recognise his
trust as a priority creditor following its collapse. He reached
a confidential settlement last September.
The Iranian-born brothers have argued that the Kaupthing
investigation has jeopardised their relationships with other
lenders and inflicted huge losses on their business interests.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch recalled a 124.6 million pound
loan to Vincent Tchenguiz's Peverel Group, pushing the property
management business into administration just one week after the
London arrests.
($1=0.6330 British pounds)
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)