LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has ended a long-running investigation into collapsed hedge fund Weavering Capital, it told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have determined that after considering the evidence, there wasn't a reasonable prospect of conviction," said an SFO spokeswoman.

The SFO launched a probe early in 2009 into Weavering's use of interest rate swaps. In May that year it made two arrests and last year widened the probe to draw in Swedish investigators and overseas creditors.

Last year the SFO, whose budget has been cut by 34 percent since 2008-2009, ended an eight-month criminal probe into fund firm Dynamic Decisions Capital Management, which ran hedge fund DD Growth Premium, due to a lack of evidence. (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; editing by Alexander Smith)