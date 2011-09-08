By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, Sept 8
Britain's Serious Fraud Office
has ended a long-running investigation into collapsed hedge fund
Weavering Capital, it told Reuters on Thursday.
"We have determined that after considering the evidence,
there wasn't a reasonable prospect of conviction," said an SFO
spokeswoman.
The SFO launched a probe early in 2009 into Weavering's use
of interest rate swaps. In May that year it made two arrests and
last year widened the probe to draw in Swedish investigators and
overseas creditors.
Last year the SFO, whose budget has been cut by 34 percent
since 2008-2009, ended an eight-month criminal probe into fund
firm Dynamic Decisions Capital Management, which ran hedge fund
DD Growth Premium, due to a lack of evidence.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; editing by Alexander Smith)