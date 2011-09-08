* SFO probe dropped due to lack of evidence
* Cayman civil case found fund made "fictitious"
transactions
* SFO dropped probes into Keydata, Dynamic Decisions,
Madoff's UK firm
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has dropped a two-and-a-half-year investigation into
failed hedge fund Weavering Capital, adding to a long list of
probes into financial collapses during the credit crisis that
the agency has opened and subsequently abandoned.
The probe, which was launched early in 2009 after the
Weavering Macro fund was found to have more than $600 million in
interest rate swaps where the counterparty was a firm related to
Weavering, was dropped due to a lack of evidence.
"The SFO has determined that after considering the evidence
there was not a reasonable prospect of conviction," the SFO said
in a statement on Thursday. A spokeswoman added that the
investigation was discontinued on Wednesday.
The move comes just days after a Cayman Islands court ruled
in a civil case between the fund's liquidators and two directors
that Weavering's fund manager Magnus Peterson had committed
fraud and that the fund had made "fictitious" transactions to
inflate assets and conceal losses.
It also comes ahead of legal action being taken in the UK
courts by the liquidators against Peterson and other Weavering
directors and employees.
Earlier this year the SFO, whose budget has been cut by 34
percent since 2008-2009, ended its investigation into Keydata
Investment Services.
Last year it dropped probes into hedge fund manager Dynamic
Decisions, AIG Financial Products' UK operations and U.S.
fraudster Bernard Madoff's UK firm.
"I am delighted to have been cleared of any wrongdoing by
the SFO," Peterson said in a statement on Thursday.
"(Liquidator) PWC's total lack of understanding of how our
trading strategies work has led to a massively costly legal
battle and an administration process which was never necessary."
In May 2009 the SFO made two arrests, including Peterson,
and last year widened the probe to draw in Swedish investigators
and overseas creditors.
"FICTITIOUS" TRADES
Last month a Cayman court awarded damages of $111 million
against two of the fund's directors, Stefan Peterson and Hans
Ekstrom -- Magnus Peterson's younger brother and stepfather
respectively -- and said Magnus Peterson had carried out
"fraud".
"It is not disputed that these IRS (interest rate swap)
transactions were fictitious," the Aug. 26 judgement read.
"They constituted the mechanism by which Mr Magnus Peterson
dishonestly dressed up the balance sheet of the Macro fund to
inflate its NAV (net asset value) and give the impression that
it was making a steady return, when it fact it was suffering
substantial losses."
According to the judgement, the value of interest rate swaps
on the fund's balance sheet rose from $15.9 million at the end
of 2005 to $626.6 million by the end of 2008.
The judgement also said Ekstrom signed minutes for board
meetings that never took place.
Magnus Peterson said in his statement that the court's
decision would be appealed. "The decision ... centred on
allegations of fraud made by PWC which have now been found to be
groundless by the SFO."
Law firm Jones Day, which is representing the liquidators of
Weavering Capital (UK) in its legal case against Peterson, said
in a statement the SFO's decision was "surprising."
"It has caused investors to raise serious questions about
the ability and will of British prosecuting authorities to bring
criminal charges in substantial fraud cases, which can only be
damaging to the City's position as a centre of international
finance," said Jones Day partner Barnaby Stueck.
The Weavering case has echoes of the SFO's probe into hedge
fund firm Dynamic Decisions, manager of the DD Growth Premium
hedge fund, which was also dropped due to a lack of evidence.
The fund, which according to its liquidators suffered huge
losses during the credit crisis, bought bonds purportedly backed
by oil, which were valued on the fund's balance sheet at more
than $460 million at the end of 2008.
A Reuters investigation subsequently revealed the bonds had
been issued by a company in a trailer-park suburb of Phoenix. It
also found they were backed by a global network of shell
companies that included a Spanish-based charity whose head was
allegedly convicted for fraud.
(Editing by Alexander Smith and David Cowell)