LONDON Nov 1 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) is encouraging whistleblowers to flush out corporate
wrongdoing with a new service designed for company insiders who
are not personally victims of fraud or corruption.
The SFO said on Tuesday that individuals with inside
knowledge of suspect business practices could call the new "SFO
Confidential" hotline or fill in a new online form.
The agency said the new hotline would complement its
national fraud reporting service for victims. But it is keen to
ensure strong cases are not clogged up in the system.
"Company executives, staff, professional advisors, business
associates of various kinds or trade competitors can talk to us
in confidence," said SFO Director Richard Alderman.
"I have set up a special team to make the SFO readily
accessible to whistleblowers, with trained staff sympathetic in
dealing with any anxieties people might have about coming
forward."
The SFO, which receives public funds of only around 30
million pounds ($48 million) per year to investigate and
prosecute complex fraud, has to rely in part on whistleblowers
to successfully prosecute fraud.
The agency, which has been given more teeth with the UK's
Bribery Act, promised to protect a whistleblower's identity.
However, people could contact it anonymously if preferred, it
said.
The Bribery Act, which came into force in July, makes
failure to prevent bribery -- whether it is committed by staff,
subsidiaries or "associated persons" anywhere in the world -- a
criminal offence.
It also clamps down on so-called "facilitation payments" --
often used to oil the wheels of business by speeding up services
such as visa applications -- and "disproportionate" hospitality.
($1=0.620 British Pounds)
