PARIS Dec 19 French mobile phone operator SFR said on Thursday it would include a superfast 4G mobile broadband service in its low-cost RED service package, the latest salvo in the French mobile price war.

SFR, a unit of French media group Vivendi, said in a statement that it would offer the service for 25.99 euros a month with unlimited access to Youtube.

Separately, marketing head Guillaume Boutin told journalists that SFR would lightly raise the prices of its traditional phone packages in February and that it was experiencing "very good" sales during the holiday season.

"We think we will slightly adjust the prices of our central offers," Boutin said.

Low-cost mobile operator Iliad shook up the French market this month when it added 4G to its 19.99 euro-a-month free mobile package without raising the price . (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by John Irish)