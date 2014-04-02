Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 2 French conglomerate Bouygues said on Wednesday that it would let Vivendi choose either of the offers it made last month for its SFR telecom unit, in response to requests from "certain Vivendi shareholders".
Bouygues said both its March 12 and March 20 offers would remain valid until April 25.
Bouygues is seeking to muscle its way back into the running for SFR despite Vivendi being in exclusive talks with cable group Numericable until Friday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)