* CEO sees competition easing in French telecoms market
* Hoping that investment will attract more customers
* Says job cuts to save 400 million euros annually
By Mathieu Rosemain
PARIS, Aug 9 A four-year price war in the French
mobile telecoms market is finally showing signs of easing, SFR
said on Tuesday, sending its shares up sharply
despite lower quarterly profit.
"We are seeing right now a more normalized competitive
environment," Michel Combes, chief executive of France's second
biggest telecoms company, said in a call with reporters.
"There's still promotional activity mainly at the low end of
the market, while we are more focused on the high end."
SFR shares were up 9.3 percent at 22.875 euros by 1420 GMT,
on course for their biggest one-day gain since January, after
Combes said he expected the pricing environment to improve in
coming months.
SFR, which posted a 6.8 percent decline in second-quarter
core operating profit, is betting on big high-speed broadband
and mobile investments to attract customers ready to pay more
for improved networks.
The domestic industry, in which Orange is the
largest player, has been struggling to revive mobile business
margins since the 2012 arrival of Iliad's low-cost Free
Mobile services.
Orange signalled last month that pricing pressure remained
intense in the last quarter.
SFR's parent company Altice was up 13.5 percent in
Amsterdam after it separately reported a 2.7 percent increase in
quarterly operating profit to 2.27 billion euros, beating
analysts' expectations thanks to a resilient performance in the
United States and Portugal.
Altice, which is controlled by Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick
Drahi, also confirmed its full-year guidance.
SFR's operating profit decline to 999 million euros ($1.1
billion) in April-June reflected the cut-throat competition and
a loss of mobile customers, with revenue down 4.3 percent at
2.78 billion euros.
SFR's plan to cut a third of its workforce over the next
three years will create annual savings of about 400 million
euros, Combes said in a call with analysts.
Total employee expenses at SFR in 2015 amounted to 1.2
billion euros, Combes said, meaning the expected savings from
the announced 5,000 headcount reduction would represent about a
third of that figure.
The cost of the redundancy plan, agreed with SFR's two
leading unions last week, would amount to around 800 million
euros, the CEO added.
SFR offered a redundancy package averaging 2.5 months of
salary per year of service, a source told Reuters last week.
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Keith Weir)