PARIS Aug 2 French telecoms group SFR has proposed to workers who resign voluntarily that they will get 2.5 months of salary per year of service on average, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

France's second-biggest telecoms operator told unions in July that it planned to shed 5,000 staff - a third of its workforce - between 2017 and 2019.

The redundancy plan will result in provisions of "hundreds of millions of euros" spread over 2016 and 2017, one of the sources told Reuters.

