* Package averages 2.5 months of salary/year of service-union official

* Provisions of "hundreds of millions of euros" expected-source

* Job cuts could yield 250-300 mln euros in annual savings-Exane

* SFR unions, management met labour minister on Tuesday (Adds union official confirmation, details on timing of cuts)

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, Aug 2 French telecoms group SFR , which aims to cut a third of its workforce by 2019, has proposed a redundancy package averaging 2.5 months of salary per year of service, UNSA union official Abdelkader Choukrane said on Tuesday.

The offer was made to the company's four unions at a meeting that ended late on Monday night, Choukrane said. SFR aims to reach an agreement by the end of the week, he said.

SFR's unions and senior management met with French Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri on Tuesday to discuss the staff cuts.

The redundancy plan will result in provisions of "hundreds of millions of euros" spread over 2016 and 2017, a source close to the matter told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.

France's second-biggest telecoms operator told unions in July it planned to shed 5,000 staff - a third of its workforce.

Choukrane said SFR aimed to cut 1,000 jobs as soon as 2016 and 4,000 more from mid-2017,

The first 1,000 job cuts will target SFR's distribution subsidiaries and shops, which are not covered by a pledge made by SFR's parent company Altice not to touch its headcount until mid-2017, the union official said.

A spokesman for SFR said the negotiations with unions were ongoing and declined to comment on the specifics of the potential agreement.

The company, which will report first-half results next week, lost many customers last year after criticism of the quality of its network.

The severance package proposed by SFR is similar to one agreed by management and unions in 2013 before its sale by Vivendi.

The 5,000 job cuts could yield between 250 and 300 million euros ($280-336 million) in annual savings for SFR, Agathe Martin, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said.

SFR's rivals have also had to cut costs since the arrival of Iliad's low-cost Free Mobile services in 2012. That triggered a price war whose effects are still being felt by the industry.

Bouygues Telecom has cut staff by about 2,000 to 6,500 since 2013 through two voluntary departure plans. France's leading telecom operator Orange said it would not replace some employees who retire.

($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus, Adrian Croft and Jane Merriman)