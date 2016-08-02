PARIS Aug 2 French telecoms operator SFR aims to reach an agreement with unions this week on severance pay for 5,000 job cuts, a union official said on Tuesday.

The redundancy package averages 2.5 months of salary per year of service, Abdelkader Choukrane, an official for UNSA, SFR's biggest union, said confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

A spokesman for SFR said the negotiations with unions were ongoing and declined to comment on the specifics of the potential agreement.

SFR aims to cut 1,000 jobs in 2016 and 4,000 more from mid-2017, Choukrane said.

The job cuts represent a third of SFR's total staff.

