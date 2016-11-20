Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Nov 20 Former Canal+ chairman Bertrand Meheut, ousted last year by Vincent Bollore who controls the TV group's parent company Vivendi, is to join the board of SFR Group, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
SFR declined to comment. The move was first reported by Les Echos newspaper.
Meheut, 65, ran the pay-tv group Canal+ for 13 years. He joins SFR, the French arm of businessman Patrick Drahi's Altice NV holding company, as it seeks to enter the arenas of broadcast sport, tv series and cinema and as Canal+ sees a drop in customers.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Marine Pennetier, editing by Andrew Callus and Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)