PARIS Feb 24 No memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between Vivendi and Numericable on a takeover deal for mobile operator SFR, a Vivendi spokesman said on Monday.

Les Echos newspaper reported on Sunday that French cable firm Numericable was in talks to buy SFR in a deal that would value the unit of Vivendi at more than 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion).

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment on the details in the report beyond saying that no MOU had been signed. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Natalie Huet, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)