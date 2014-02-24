PARIS Feb 24 French media group Vivendi confirmed on Monday it had been approached by cable group Altice over an alliance between their units, mobile operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, but said it had not yet received any formal offer.

A source close to SFR had earlier told Reuters that the tie-up being discussed would value SFR, a unit of Vivendi, at around 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion) and would see Vivendi keep a stake of roughly 30 percent in the newly merged company.

($1 = 0.7275 euros)

