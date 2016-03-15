PARIS, March 15 French telecoms operator SFR said core operating profit grew 20 percent to 3.86 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in 2015 as cost cuts offset declining mobile subscribers.

Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi's holding company, Altice, which has been running France's second-largest telecoms operator since January 2015, has been losing mobile and broadband customers to competitors as it overhauls its tariffs and focuses on savings to boost profits.

SFR said on Tuesday that it achieved 755 million euros ($838.3 million) in savings on expenses last year. Over the same period, it lost about 1 million mobile customers, falling from 22.94 million customers at end-2014 to 21.95 million at end-2015.

Still, SFR said it was able to increase its residential customer base by 140,000 customers in the fourth-quarter to 12.6 million. ($1 = 0.90070 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)