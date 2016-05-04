PARIS May 4 SFR 's shares fell the most in a month as analysts cut their financial forecasts for the French telecoms operator ahead of its first-quarter results next week, according to sources close to the matter.

Shares were falling by 4.62 percent at 10:09 GMT, their biggest drop since April 4, making SFR the third-worst performer of the SBF 120 index.

"SFR is starting to review its consensus for the first-quarter, with the implication that it will be a relatively weak quarter," one of the sources told Reuters.

SFR will report first-quarter results on May 11.

Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi's Altice holding company, which has been running SFR since January 2015, has been losing mobile and broadband subscribers to competitors as it overhauls tariffs and focuses on savings to boost profits.

Altice and SFR declined to comment.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel; Editing by Brian Love)