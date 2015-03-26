JOHANNESBURG, March 26 South Africa's Eskom [ESCJ. UL] will implement rolling power cuts from 1000 GMT to 2000 GMT on Wednesday, the power utility said on its official Twitter page.

The state-owned power utility said it would cut 2,000 megawatts of electricity from the strained grid.

Africa's most advanced economy is in the midst of its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and Eskom implements frequent power cuts to prevent the national grid from being overwhelmed. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)