BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
LONDON May 6 Swiss component maker SFS is planning to sell around 600 million Swiss francs ($684 million) of shares in its stock market listing, after narrowing the price of the flotation, two sources said on Tuesday.
The price for the initial public offering (IPO) is now at 64-65 Swiss francs a share, the sources said, from the 57-69 Swiss francs reported last month. The sale is being led by UBS and Credit Suisse. ($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.