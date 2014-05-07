Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
ZURICH May 7 Swiss engineering components firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 64 Swiss francs per share on Wednesday, giving the company an implied market value of 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.75 billion).
That is in the top half of its price range of 57 to 69 francs per share announced in April. There is a further overallotment option of around 1 million shares.
Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday SFS had narrowed the price for the flotation to a range of 64-65 Swiss francs a share, compared to the 57-69 Swiss francs reported last month.
SFS is due to make its market debut on later on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8734 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process