By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Feb 1 SFX Entertainment Inc, a
promoter of electronic dance music festivals, filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy on Monday to cut $300 million of debt.
The company said it reached an agreement with a group of
creditors who agreed to convert their bonds into ownership of
the company.
SFX, which began operations in 2012, said it would continue
to produce days-long festivals and events, including
TomorrowWorld and Electric Zoo. SFX completed an initial public
offering of its stock in 2013.
The company's bondholders also agreed to loan SFX up to $115
million to provide needed capital.
SFX solicited bids for itself and its non-core assets last
year, and in late October announced it had received preliminary
indications of interest, including from Chief Executive Robert
F.X. Sillerman, the company's largest shareholder. He later
withdrew his bid.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)