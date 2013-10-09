Oct 9 Shares of SFX Entertainment Inc, the electronic dance music festival promotion wing of New York media mogul Robert F.X. Sillerman, fell as much as 5 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $992 million.

SFX raised $260 million after pricing its offering of 20 million shares at $13 per share, the high end of the expected price.

The company's shares traded as low as $12.32 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)