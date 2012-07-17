July 17 Hong Kong's financial watchdog said on
Tuesday that Societe Generale is to repay $11 million
to wealth management customers for failing to properly disclose
its fees to them.
The Securities and Futures Commission said it had raised
concerns that in more than 3,000 transactions, Societe
Generale's clients had paid or received a different price for
over-the-counter traded products than the price paid by the
bank, with the difference being retained as a fee.
"The fee was variable and in some cases, excessive. It
appears Societe Generale did not disclose this fee to the
customers nor was the fee disclosed as a commission in the
resulting contract notes issued to each customer," the SFC said
in a statement.
The regulator said the bank has also agreed to an
independent review of its internal controls, systems and
procedures in its Hong Kong wealth management unit.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ryan
Woo)