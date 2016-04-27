British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
ABIDJAN, April 27 Ivory Coast's Societe Generale Bank posted a net profit of 27.02 billion CFA francs ($47 million) last year, down from 27.72 billion CFA francs ($48 million) the previous year, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.
Revenue was 103.6 billion CFA francs ($179 million) for the bank in 2015, up from 87.93 billion CFA francs ($152 million) the previous year.
The company will pay a gross dividend of 5,775 CFA francs per share, said the statement on the West Africa Bourse Website.
($1 = 579.36 CFA francs) (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)