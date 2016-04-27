ABIDJAN, April 27 Ivory Coast's Societe Generale Bank posted a net profit of 27.02 billion CFA francs ($47 million) last year, down from 27.72 billion CFA francs ($48 million) the previous year, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

Revenue was 103.6 billion CFA francs ($179 million) for the bank in 2015, up from 87.93 billion CFA francs ($152 million) the previous year.

The company will pay a gross dividend of 5,775 CFA francs per share, said the statement on the West Africa Bourse Website.

($1 = 579.36 CFA francs) (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)