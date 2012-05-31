FRANKFURT May 31 Private equity firm BC
Partners has attracted first-round offers for the
manufacturer of power transformers SGB Starkstrom, two sources
close to the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.
The investor, which has mandated Goldman Sachs to
organize the sale, hopes fetch up to 1 billion euros ($1.24
billion), the sources said, adding that more bids could evolve.
Among the handful of strategic bidders is China's State Grid
, while no private equity investors have handed in
offers, they added.
BC Partners and Goldman Sachs declined to comment while
State Grid was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Philipp Halstrick, writing by
Harro ten Wolde)