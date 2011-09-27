(Adds details)

By Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said on Tuesday that it will temporarily raise trading margins for gold and silver forward contracts from Sept. 30, ahead of a week-long national holiday, to prevent default risks.

Margins for gold forward contracts would be increased to 20 percent from 15 percent, while the daily upward and downward trade limits would be raised to 18 percent from 12 percent, the exchange said.

The margin on silver forward contracts will be lifted to 22 percent from 18 percent, with daily move limits expanded to 20 percent from 15 percent.

The margins and trading circuit breakers for gold would revert back to 12 percent and 9 percent respectively on Oct. 11 if they did not breach their upward or downward limits on the first day of trading on Oct. 10, it said.

Silver would see its margin requirements and trade limits return to 15 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Chinese exchanges are closed from Oct. 1-9 and they routinely revise margin deposits on derivatives contracts to cover the risk of default.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange have also lifted margin requirements ahead of the holiday. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)