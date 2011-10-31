SHANGHAI Oct 31 The China unit of investment bank JP Morgan
has won approval to become a trading member of the Shanghai Gold
Exchange, the eighth foreign financial institute to obtain such membership, said
the exchange on its website (www.sge.com.cn).
Other foreign trading members include Credit Suisse , HSBC
, Standard Chartered , Bank of Nova Scotia ,
ANZ , United Overseas Bank and Barclays .
The pace of liberalisation in China's gold sector is closely watched by
foreign players as it is regarded as a precursor to an opening up of the vibrant
base metals sector, whereby foreign participation on futures trading is strictly
restricted by regulators.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange is China's main precious metals bourse, trading
spot gold, silver and platinum as well as spot deferred contracts in gold and
silver.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)