BRIEF-Sanlam Kenya withdraws profit warning
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
SHANGHAI Nov 18 The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it will raise margins on silver forwards to 18 percent from 15 percent from Monday if the silver contract hits its daily trade limit on settlement on Friday.
The exchange said it would lift daily trade limits on silver forward contracts to 15 percent from 12 percent if the contract hits limit up or down on settlement on Friday. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
LONDON, Feb 10 The dollar rose and U.S. stock futures held near record highs as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, although lingering concerns over political risks kept gains in check.
LONDON, Feb 10 Some U.S. financial institutions could be locked out of the European market if Donald Trump's administration repeals global rules imposed in the wake of the financial crisis, a top EU official said on Friday.