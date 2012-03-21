March 21 Silicon Graphics International Corp said it would cut about 25 percent of its workforce in Europe and close certain offices in the region in an effort to reduce costs.

The company, which had said last month it would restructure its operations in Europe, will take a related pre-tax charge of $14 million to $17 million over the next three quarters.

Shares of the maker of servers and high-end computers were marginally down in pre-market trade on Wednesday. They had closed at $9.01 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)