MILAN, June 1 Private equity fund EISER
Infrastructure Partners said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell
Italian gas pipeline group Societa Gasdotti Italia to an
Italy-based unit of the Macquarie group.
The deal is worth 550-600 million euros according to a
source close to the matter.
In a statement EISER said it had signed a binding agreement
to sell SGI to an Italian vehicle of Macquarie European
Infrastructure Fund 4 (MEIF4), managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets and Swiss Life Asset Managers.
The investment is the latest in a series of green energy
acquisitions by the Macquarie group in Italy.
In 2014 MEIF4 bought wind assets from energy company
Sorgenia and last year bought a stake in a hydroelectric power
plant in northern Italy from utility Enel.
The deal, subject to clearance by the European competition
watchdog and the Italian government, is expected to close in the
third quarter, it said.
Citi advised EISER while Rothschild and UniCredit
advised MEIF4 and Swiss Life Asset Managers.
Societa Gasdotti Italia operates an integrated network of
around 1,500 kilometres of high pressure natural gas pipelines
in central and southern Italy.
