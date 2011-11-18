* BMW secures 15.2 percent stake in SGL Carbon
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 Germany's richest woman,
Susanne Klatten, tightened her hold on SGL Carbon,
putting herself well ahead of Volkswagen in the race
for carbon fibre technology.
Carmaker BMW, in which Klatten and her family are
a major investor, said on Friday it had secured a 15.2 percent
stake in SGL, adding to the 29 percent stake already held by the
German heiress.
Shares in SGL Carbon rose more than 7 percent in early trade
and were up 4.2 percent at 44.95 euros by 1244 GMT.
The use of carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP), which
are 30 percent lighter than aluminium and 50 percent lighter
than steel, is one of the hottest trends in the car industry's
drive to lower its carbon dioxide emissions.
That has led to a mad dash for carbon fibre specialist SGL
Carbon, with Klatten, Volkswagen and engineering company Voith
snapping up stakes this year.
"This is a power struggle that's going on without any
economic logic," one German analyst said, who asked not to be
named, adding there were a number of SGL competitors who could
supply carbon fibres just as well.
SGL's stock has gained more than 60 percent so far this
year, while Germany's midcap index has declined by more
than 5 percent.
VW declined to comment on Friday, while Voith said it was a
positive sign that SGL was opening up more to carmakers.
LOGICAL STEP
BMW did not say how much it paid for its stake in SGL, but
the current market value of the shares is close to 450 million
euros ($608 million).
"Lightweight construction will play an increasingly
important role in the automobile industry in the future," BMW
finance chief Friedrich Eichiner said in a statement.
"Our stake-holding in the SGL Group is a logical step that
will further strengthen our successful cooperation."
In October 2009, SGL struck a cooperation deal with BMW on
lightweight carbon parts for its i3 electric vehicle, also known
as the MegaCity project, a few months after Klatten emerged as a
major shareholder in SGL.
"Just strategically, this is a very good step. But really,
BMW is turning up late to the party, it should have done this a
year ago," said Daniela Bergdolt, who represents small BMW
shareholders for association DSW.
Klatten, whose estimated $15 billion fortune made her the
target of a blackmail plot in 2007, this year secured a blocking
stake of about 29 percent in SGL, giving her the right to veto
strategic decisions.
Klatten holds 12.6 percent in BMW, while her family owns a
combined 46.7 percent of the carmaker.
If Klatten and BMW were considered an investor pool, their
combined stake would now have risen above 30 percent to about 44
percent, which would trigger a mandatory full takeover offer for
SGL under German regulation.
But Klatten's investment vehicle Skion said it was not
involved in BMW's decision to take a stake in SGL and said it
had no plans for a full takeover of the carbon fibre maker.
A spokesman for BMW also said the carmaker was not acting in
concert with Klatten.
