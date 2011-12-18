FRANKFURT Dec 18 Graphite electrodes maker SGL Carbon sees no risk of a full takeover by shareholders BMW and Susanne Klatten, which together hold about 44 percent in the company, its chief financial officer told a German paper.

"We rather see it the opposite way: Mrs Klatten has built her position since summer 2008 and today is our biggest anchor investor, with a stake of about 29 percent. She's interested in the breadth of our products, not just carbon fibre," Juergen Muth was quoted by Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"In addition, we have three anchor investors in BMW, VW and Voith -- holding between 9 and 15 percent -- that are interested predominantly in the carbon fibre technology. We therefore see our independence strengthened."

The use of carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP), which are 30 percent lighter than aluminium and 50 percent lighter than steel, is one of the hottest trends in the car industry's drive to lower its carbon dioxide emissions.

BMW -- in which Klatten, Germany's richest woman, and her family are a major investor -- said last month it had secured a 15.2 percent stake in SGL, adding to the 29 percent stake already held by the German heiress.

But Klatten's investment vehicle Skion said at the time it was not involved in BMW's decision to take a stake in SGL and said it had no plans for a full takeover of the carbon fibre maker. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)