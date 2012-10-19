FRANKFURT Oct 19 The Chief Executive of Swiss
specialty chemicals maker Clariant is likely to be
named supervisory board chairman at Germany's SGL Group
, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Hariolf Kottmann is no stranger to carbon specialist SGL as
he was executive board member at the maker of carbon-fibres and
steel industry supplies from 2001 until 2008.
He then joined Clariant as CEO even though he was said at
the time to be in the frame to eventually succeed SGL CEO Robert
Koehler.
The current term of SGL supervisory board chairman Max
Dietrich Kley will expire in April 2013.
SGL and Clariant declined to comment.
German monthly Manager Magazin earlier reported that
Kottmann was the favourite candidate to head SGL's supervisory
board.
