FRANKFURT, June 17 German carbon specialist SGL
Group has attracted interest for its graphite
electrode unit from a company held by Russian billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that
recycle scrap metal into steel. The business, which once was
SGL's biggest profit driver, is losing money because cheap blast
furnace steel from China is taking global market share from
operators of electric arc furnaces outside China.
SGL declined to comment, while Renova was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger)