Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
FRANKFURT Aug 9 Carbon specialist SGL Group reported second-quarter earnings below expectations as industrial customers of its Carbon Fibers & Composites (CFC) unit put orders on hold.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 16 percent to 36.8 million euros ($45.5 million), below the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 37.8 million
Net income of 9.6 million euros missed the average estimate of 16.8 million.
"We see delays in developments and projects related to the known areas of aviation, energy and industrial applications affecting the build-up of our CFC business," the company said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
* Company seals sale of Union mine (Adds CEO comments, details)
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.