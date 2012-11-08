FRANKFURT Nov 8 Carbon specialist SGL Group swung to a third-quarter net loss of 22.8 million euros ($29.1 million), worse than the 13.7 million loss expected by analysts.

The group also said it expected 2012 earnings before interest and tax of 160 million euros, adjusted for a write-down announced in October.

At the time it said it was taking a 55 million euro charge related to delays in the delivery of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Analysts on average had expected unadjusted 2012 EBIT of 106 million euros.

Third-quarter EBIT dropped to 7.7 million euros. Last month it said the figure would be in the single-digit million euro range.