By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, March 18 German carbon specialist SGL Carbon stepped up cost cutting efforts again to grapple with a difficult market for graphite electrodes used in steel recycling.

The group on Wednesday lifted the overall savings target of its ongoing efficiency programme to 240 million euros ($254 million), having already increase the target to 200 million from 150 million in September.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into steel. The business has been suffering as cheap Chinese blast furnace steel took global market share from electric arc furnaces outside China.

"Chinese export-oriented steel overproduction continues to negatively impact the electric steel industry," said the company, which also makes carbon fibres for lightweight parts in BMW's electric vehicles.

The cutbacks should lead to restructuring expenses in a high single-digit million euro amount this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) diminished to 2.7 million euros last year, down from 22.8 million in 2013.

SGL expects flat sales in 2015, when adjusted for currency swings, and a significant gain in adjusted EBIT.

Planned capacity expansion at its carbon-fibre joint venture with BMW during the first half of 2015 will contribute to a significant increase in net debt by the end of the year, it added.

($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)