UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 14 German carbon and graphite specialist SGL Group issued a 2013 core earnings outlook below market expectations, citing weak demand for graphite powders used for solar panels, semiconductors and LED light-emitting diodes.
SGL, which also makes carbon fibres, on Thursday said profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was likely to fall 10-15 percent below the adjusted EBITDA of 239.7 million euros ($310 million) it reported for 2012.
Analysts on average were expecting 2013 EBITDA to be at around the prior-year level, based on data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.