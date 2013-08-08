FRANKFURT Aug 8 Germany's SGL Group
said it was considering the sale of stakes in its aircraft
components unit Hitco and wind rotor blade business Rotec as
part of an overhaul at the loss-making carbon-fibre specialist.
"In both cases, we have prepared the businesses to the
extent that we can enter partnerships, for instance," Chief
Executive Robert Koehler told Reuters, citing examples of
existing SGL joint ventures that make carbon break disks and
other automotive parts.
Hitco, which makes parts for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner
and Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, had
about 58 million euros ($77 million) in sales last year, while
Rotec accounted for most of SGL's 64 million euros in wind rotor
blades sales.