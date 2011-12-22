* BMW's stake in SGL now at 15.72 pct

* Has no plans to buy more in next 12 months

* Does not rule out buying more if opportunity arises (Adds comment, background)

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 Carmaker BMW has bought a slightly higher stake in carbon fibre maker SGL Group than initially flagged and signalled it might buy even more shares if the opportunity arose.

SGL Group said on Thursday BMW's stake in the company stood at 15.72 percent as of Dec. 21, which is 0.52 percent higher than the 15.2 percent which BMW said it had secured in November.

BMW had informed SGL that it had no intention to buy considerably more shares in the company over the next 12 months, SGL said in a statement on Thursday.

"But we are not ruling out buying more voting rights in cases of favourable buying opportunity or avoiding diluting our shareholding," SGL quoted BMW as saying.

The use of carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP), which are 30 percent lighter than aluminium and 50 percent lighter than steel, is one of the hottest trends in the car industry's drive to lower its carbon dioxide emissions.

That has led to a mad dash for carbon fibre specialist SGL Carbon, with BMW, Volkswagen and engineering company Voith snapping up stakes this year. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)