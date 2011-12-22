* BMW's stake in SGL now at 15.72 pct
* Has no plans to buy more in next 12 months
* Does not rule out buying more if opportunity arises
(Adds comment, background)
FRANKFURT, Dec 22 Carmaker BMW
has bought a slightly higher stake in carbon fibre
maker SGL Group than initially flagged and signalled
it might buy even more shares if the opportunity arose.
SGL Group said on Thursday BMW's stake in the company
stood at 15.72 percent as of Dec. 21, which is 0.52 percent
higher than the 15.2 percent which BMW said it had secured in
November.
BMW had informed SGL that it had no intention to buy
considerably more shares in the company over the next 12 months,
SGL said in a statement on Thursday.
"But we are not ruling out buying more voting rights in
cases of favourable buying opportunity or avoiding diluting our
shareholding," SGL quoted BMW as saying.
The use of carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP), which
are 30 percent lighter than aluminium and 50 percent lighter
than steel, is one of the hottest trends in the car industry's
drive to lower its carbon dioxide emissions.
That has led to a mad dash for carbon fibre specialist SGL
Carbon, with BMW, Volkswagen and engineering company
Voith snapping up stakes this year.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)