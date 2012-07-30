* SGL group Q2 EBIT flat vs Q1 2012

* Carbon fibers division EBIT flat vs Q1 2012

* Sees division FY EBIT loss higher vs 2011 (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, July 30 German carbon specialist SGL Group said it expects its full year 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be flat due to weak demand for industrial carbon fibers.

SGL said its carbon fibers and composites division was facing additional delays in military and civil aviation projects while a customer in the wind industry has shut down a major production facility.

The division did not show the expected improvement during the second quarter but its EBIT would remain at around the level of 8 million euro ($9.79 million)loss posted in the first quarter of this year, it added.

The full year division loss is expected to be higher than in 2011 compared with a previous outlook of a loss reduction, it said.

"As a result, full year 2012 Group EBIT is now expected to be in the range of the 2011 full year Group EBIT of 160 million euros," it said.

SGL is due to publish its first-half results on Aug 9. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy)