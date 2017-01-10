FRANKFURT Jan 10 Japan's Mitsubishi Rayon
acquired a U.S. carbon fibre production plant from SGL
Carbon for an undisclosed price to meet growing demand
for composite materials for wind turbine blades and cars.
* The deal will add 1,000 tonnes to Mitsubishi Rayon's
carbon fibre output capacity. When combined with an upgrade at
its Sacramento plant, output capacity will increase to 14,300
tons from 10,100 this year, the Japanese group said.
* The transaction will have a "non-material" positive impact
on SGL's financial results, mainly to be booked for 2016, SGL
said, without elaborating.
* Nikkei said the price would be "several tens of millions
of dollars"
* The Wyoming plant with 50 staff was the smallest of its
three global carbon fibre production sites and the transaction
was part of SGL's effort to consolidate sites to cut costs and
would not constitute a withdrawal from markets, SGL added.
* Production capacity will be moved to SGL's upgraded Muir
of Ord site in Scotland.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)