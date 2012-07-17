* H1 net profit 245 mln Swiss francs, vs 274 mln poll
* One-off charge of 26 mln francs due to cost cuts
* Maintains outlook despite euro zone challenges
* Shares up 2.6 pct, outperform sector
(Adds analyst comment, quotes, shares, details)
By Emma Thomasson and Emma Farge
ZURICH/GENEVA, July 17 SGS, the
world's largest testing and inspection group, said cost cutting
and investment in emerging markets should help it to meet
full-year targets after a one-off restructuring charge led it to
miss first-half profit expectations.
The Swiss group, whose activities include checking toy
safety and testing oil wells, said on Tuesday strength in energy
and mining businesses and an increase in government regulation
was helping to offset slower growth in the euro zone.
"We are experiencing some slowdown in Europe but it is not
tanking. Africa and the Middle East are growing very well for
us," Chief Executive Chris Kirk told reporters.
SGS said it was being proactive to respond to changes in
demand, with restructuring and job cuts resulting in a one-off
charge of 26 million Swiss francs ($26.5 million) in the first
half, with the measures expected to yield benefits from 2013.
It declined to give further details.
The Geneva-based firm, which competes with Britain's
Intertek and France's Bureau Veritas, said
first-half net profit rose 1.7 percent to 245 million francs.
That was lower than the forecast 274 million due to the
restructuring costs.
"The big push on restructuring was in the first half. The
likelihood is that there will be more restructuring in the
second half but it will be minor compared with the 26 million,"
Kirk said, citing Italy as a likely place for further cuts.
First-half revenue grew 15.1 percent on a constant currency
basis to 2.7 billion francs, meeting analysts' average forecast
and helped by the integration of 24 recently acquired companies.
Vontobel analyst Jean-Philipp Bertschy, who rates the stock
a "buy", estimated the restructuring should save 30 million
francs in costs, boosting margins by 50 basis points.
"Investment case intact: SGS is able to deliver strong
growth in a challenging environment and has a defensive profile
thanks to a broad base portfolio, plus integration from
acquisition with high synergies," he said in a note.
Patrick Hasenbohler, equity analyst at Sarasin, gave a
neutral rating.
"SGS is not entirely immune to the economic cycle, although
it is less cyclical today than in the past," he said.
SGS shares, which have gained 17 percent this year, were up
2.6 percent at 1220 GMT, outperforming a flat European
industrial goods and services index.
ACQUISITIONS
SGS completed seven acquisitions for a total cash outflow of
100 million francs in the first half including Chilean mining
services company CIMM T&S.
Asked if the pace of purchases could continue, Kirk said:
"We hope so ... We are actively looking for new businesses to
bolt onto our existing services," he said.
The shale gas boom, new mining projects in Mongolia and a
new mandate with the Democratic Republic of Congo government to
help crackdown on timber smuggling are helping to support
growth, the company said.
SGS saw double-digit organic revenue growth in the period in
five business lines: mineral services, government and
institutions, agricultural, oil, gas and chemicals and consumer
testing services.
The firm said it was maintaining its expectations to deliver
strong revenue growth and an adjusted operating income in excess
of levels in previous years.
Still, Kirk said last month SGS had to pare back its
ambitious target of reaching 8 billion francs sales by 2014 due
to the strong Swiss currency.
He said on Tuesday that the Swiss National Bank's decision
to cap the value of the franc at 1.20 per euro in September
meant the currency impact was diminishing.
"A very strong Swiss franc had a negative impact on us last
year ... Because of the peg, the translation impact is getting
less for us," said Kirk.
The worst performing segment in the first half was life
science services -- the only sector which saw organic revenue
growth shrink due to a decline in clinical research activity.
Kirk said the company would decide the future of this
business by the end of the year, adding that options included
the merging of two European clinics and divestment.
($1 = 0.9812 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Emma Farge; Editing by Mike
Nesbit and Mark Potter)