ZURICH, July 17 SGS, the world's largest testing and inspection firm, says it still expects to grow revenue and profit despite the euro zone crisis as it posted a flat first-half net profit that missed analyst expectations.

The Geneva-based company, which competes with Britain's Intertek and France's Bureau Veritas, reported first-half net profit rose 1.7 percent to 245 million Swiss francs compared to average analyst forecasts for 274 million.

"Current trading conditions present significant challenges, especially as they relate to economies in or connected to the Eurozone," SGS said in a statement.

"Notwithstanding these challenges ... SGS maintains its expectations to deliver strong revenue growth and an adjusted operating income in excess of prior year levels."

SGS Chief Executive Chris Kirk said last month the group had to pare back its ambitious annual sales of reaching 8 billion francs by 2014 due to the strong Swiss currency. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)