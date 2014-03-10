ZURICH, March 10 Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said on Monday its finance chief Geraldine Matchett was resigning, effective July 2014.

Matchett was leaving to become chief financial officer at Royal DSM, a science company active in health, nutrition and materials, SGS said in a statement.

A replacement for Matchett will be announced in due course, the Swiss firm said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)