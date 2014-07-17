ZURICH, July 17 The world's largest testing and
inspection company SGS lowered its growth outlook on
Thursday as it posted a weaker-than-expected 6.3 percent rise in
first-half net profit.
The Swiss firm, whose activities span from food and toy
safety tests to anti-corruption certification and vehicle
inspection, said it expected organic growth of "around 6
percent" for 2014, at the lower end of its targeted range of 6-9
percent growth per year.
SGS and peers, such as Britain's Intertek and
France's Bureau Veritas, are currently grappling with
sluggish growth in Europe and a cyclical downturn in the mining
sector.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)