July 18 Testing and inspections company SGS SA on Monday posted net profit of 277 million Swiss francs ($281.70 million) for the first six months of 2016, short of analysts' forecasts for 285 million francs.

* The Geneva-based company posted an adjusted operating margin of 14.2 percent, lower than the 15.0 percent seen in H1 2015

* "The adjusted operating income margin declined compared to prior year level (14.2 percent versus 14.8 percent at constant currency), attributable principally to the impact of investments in IT systems governing both laboratory operations and human resource management and the build out of shared services infrastructure," SGS said

* " All these undertakings, while initially dilutive to margins, are expected to significantly improve the operating efficiency of the organization and are an integral part of the transformation initiatives which are at the heart of the 2016-2020 plan," SGS said

* SGS also said that acquisitions -- primarily Accutest and Bateman -- had negatively impacted profitability but would begin to boost margins in the mid-term

* SGS saw revenue of 2.9 billion francs in H1 2016, up 5.4 percent compared with figures from the previous year

* Revenues were in line with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll

* Company said it expected to reach revenue growth between 2.5 percent and 3.5 for the full year with adjusted operating income rising on a constant currency basis and solid cash flow generation

* "SGS will have to explain the margin drop, as it was benefiting from FY15 restructuring measures ...and first benefits from procurement," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said in a note

* "Overall, we will have to cut our estimates," said Bertschy, who rated the stock hold

* Stock second-worst performer on Stoxx 600 index as of 0900 GMT and worst performer on Swiss SMI blue-chip index

* Company expected margins to remain impacted by recent acquisitions and added costs related to corporate initiatives aimed at growth and efficiency

* SGS said the group remained committed to deliver its 2016-2020 plan Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9833 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom; Editing by Michael Shields)