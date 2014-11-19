DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) -
* SGS shares down 2 percent in early trading, follows rival Intertek lower. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates prices)
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)