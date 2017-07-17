FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
SGS says committed to objectives of 2020 plan
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
July 17, 2017 / 5:18 AM / in 2 days

SGS says committed to objectives of 2020 plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swiss testing company SGS said on Monday its first-half net profit rose about 7.8 percent, in line with expectations, and confirmed it was on track to meet its 2020 objectives.

SGS net profit attributable to shareholders was 276 million Swiss francs ($286.22 million), it said in a statement, compared to the average forecast of 274 million francs by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 4.9 percent on a pro-forma basis to 3.05 billion francs, also in line with the poll.

The company remains committed to its 2020 objectives, including average mid single-digit organic sales growth and about 1 billion francs in revenue from acquisitions in 2016-2020. ($1 = 0.9643 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.